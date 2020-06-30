All apartments in Azalea Park
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

906 Dennis Avenue

906 Dennis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

906 Dennis Avenue, Azalea Park, FL 32807
Azalea Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
Charming 3 bedrooms 2 baths single-family home located just minutes from Winter Park and Down Town Orlando! - Charming 3 bedrooms 2 baths single-family home located just minutes from Winter Park and Down Town Orlando. You will Love the open floor plan vaulted ceilings living and master bedroom. This home is loaded with luxury features: Island in the kitchen, stainless steel range, dishwasher, microwave, lovely wood cabinets, granite countertops with full backsplash and tile in all wet areas. Huge fenced back yard! Convenient to the airport, shopping, restaurants and major highways!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

$1,750.00 Monthly Rent
$1,750.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5171714)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Dennis Avenue have any available units?
906 Dennis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azalea Park, FL.
What amenities does 906 Dennis Avenue have?
Some of 906 Dennis Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Dennis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
906 Dennis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Dennis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 906 Dennis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azalea Park.
Does 906 Dennis Avenue offer parking?
No, 906 Dennis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 906 Dennis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Dennis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Dennis Avenue have a pool?
No, 906 Dennis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 906 Dennis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 906 Dennis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Dennis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Dennis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 906 Dennis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 Dennis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

