906 Dennis Avenue

Charming 3 bedrooms 2 baths single-family home located just minutes from Winter Park and Down Town Orlando! - Charming 3 bedrooms 2 baths single-family home located just minutes from Winter Park and Down Town Orlando. You will Love the open floor plan vaulted ceilings living and master bedroom. This home is loaded with luxury features: Island in the kitchen, stainless steel range, dishwasher, microwave, lovely wood cabinets, granite countertops with full backsplash and tile in all wet areas. Huge fenced back yard! Convenient to the airport, shopping, restaurants and major highways!



Pets Not Allowed



$1,750.00 Monthly Rent

$1,750.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None



(RLNE5171714)