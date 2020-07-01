All apartments in Azalea Park
Last updated December 6 2019 at 10:14 PM

817 Grenadier Drive

817 Grenadier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

817 Grenadier Drive, Azalea Park, FL 32807
Azalea Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This nice 3/2 home is available for immediate move in! Main features of the home include a large great room with volume ceilings, ceramic tile throughout, kitchen stocked with all appliances and large fenced back yard! Master bedroom has volume ceilings. Washer/Dryer hookups. 1-car garage! Property is located on a cul-de-sac with easy access to the 50/408/417 highways and downtown. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Close to lots of shopping, dining and Orlando International Airport. Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,265, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,265, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Grenadier Drive have any available units?
817 Grenadier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azalea Park, FL.
What amenities does 817 Grenadier Drive have?
Some of 817 Grenadier Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Grenadier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
817 Grenadier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Grenadier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Grenadier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 817 Grenadier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 817 Grenadier Drive offers parking.
Does 817 Grenadier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Grenadier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Grenadier Drive have a pool?
No, 817 Grenadier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 817 Grenadier Drive have accessible units?
No, 817 Grenadier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Grenadier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Grenadier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 Grenadier Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 817 Grenadier Drive has units with air conditioning.

