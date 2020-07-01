817 Grenadier Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This nice 3/2 home is available for immediate move in! Main features of the home include a large great room with volume ceilings, ceramic tile throughout, kitchen stocked with all appliances and large fenced back yard! Master bedroom has volume ceilings. Washer/Dryer hookups. 1-car garage! Property is located on a cul-de-sac with easy access to the 50/408/417 highways and downtown. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Close to lots of shopping, dining and Orlando International Airport. Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,265, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,265, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.