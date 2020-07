Amenities

Nice single family corner home in Azalea Park! Privacy Fenced corner lot! 3 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Full size washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchen. Covered back patio for relaxing. Master looks out on back yard and has a large master bath with garden tub and huge walk in shower. 2 other bedrooms located in front of home. Owner takes care of lawn! Off Goldenrod, Lake Underhill, minutes to 408 (East/West Expressway), Downtown Orlando. Available 8/1/20