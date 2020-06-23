All apartments in Atlantic Beach
91 OCEAN BREEZE DR
Last updated September 25 2019

91 OCEAN BREEZE DR

91 Ocean Breeze Court · No Longer Available
Location

91 Ocean Breeze Court, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Luxurious and spacious 4BD/3.5BA home that is just steps from the Atlantic Ocean. Private Beach Access is accessible for the use of this small beach community located in the Northern Section of Atlantic Beach. This area is one of the more secluded and private areas of the Atlantic Beach shoreline. An open floor plan offers a beautiful and spacious eat-in chef's kitchen and family room that flows out to a screened Lanai and large private deck with built in grill. The over-sized Master Suite has a sitting area, private balcony, large en-suite bath and lots of closet space. Lots of extra bedrooms, an office and baths create ample room for family and guests. Also listed for sale at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 OCEAN BREEZE DR have any available units?
91 OCEAN BREEZE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 91 OCEAN BREEZE DR have?
Some of 91 OCEAN BREEZE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 OCEAN BREEZE DR currently offering any rent specials?
91 OCEAN BREEZE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 OCEAN BREEZE DR pet-friendly?
No, 91 OCEAN BREEZE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 91 OCEAN BREEZE DR offer parking?
No, 91 OCEAN BREEZE DR does not offer parking.
Does 91 OCEAN BREEZE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 OCEAN BREEZE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 OCEAN BREEZE DR have a pool?
No, 91 OCEAN BREEZE DR does not have a pool.
Does 91 OCEAN BREEZE DR have accessible units?
No, 91 OCEAN BREEZE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 91 OCEAN BREEZE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 OCEAN BREEZE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 91 OCEAN BREEZE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 OCEAN BREEZE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
