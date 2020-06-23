91 OCEAN BREEZE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Luxurious and spacious 4BD/3.5BA home that is just steps from the Atlantic Ocean. Private Beach Access is accessible for the use of this small beach community located in the Northern Section of Atlantic Beach. This area is one of the more secluded and private areas of the Atlantic Beach shoreline. An open floor plan offers a beautiful and spacious eat-in chef's kitchen and family room that flows out to a screened Lanai and large private deck with built in grill. The over-sized Master Suite has a sitting area, private balcony, large en-suite bath and lots of closet space. Lots of extra bedrooms, an office and baths create ample room for family and guests. Also listed for sale at this time.