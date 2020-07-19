All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

510 SELVA LAKES CIR

510 Selva Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
Location

510 Selva Lakes Circle, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Lakefront townhome in attractive Selva Lakes Community. Great location with Community pool, short walk or bike to beach, close to vibrant Town Center and city park adjacent to Community.Home has dramatic two story Great Room-1482 sf with 2BR and 2.5 BA. Two different outdoor spaces-lakefront paver patio off Great Room and fenced side courtyard with new deck.Rent includes HOA fees, lawn and pest services.Well and pump for irrigation. Tenant pays Utilities (JEA, City of AB-water and sewer, plus cable/internet if desired).$50 Application fee per Adult to our Management Company. Security Deposit of $1900 plus 1st months rent due at Lease signing.Two car garage, Community Pool and short walk/bike to beach on 11th Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 SELVA LAKES CIR have any available units?
510 SELVA LAKES CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 510 SELVA LAKES CIR have?
Some of 510 SELVA LAKES CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 SELVA LAKES CIR currently offering any rent specials?
510 SELVA LAKES CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 SELVA LAKES CIR pet-friendly?
No, 510 SELVA LAKES CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 510 SELVA LAKES CIR offer parking?
Yes, 510 SELVA LAKES CIR offers parking.
Does 510 SELVA LAKES CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 SELVA LAKES CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 SELVA LAKES CIR have a pool?
Yes, 510 SELVA LAKES CIR has a pool.
Does 510 SELVA LAKES CIR have accessible units?
No, 510 SELVA LAKES CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 510 SELVA LAKES CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 SELVA LAKES CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 SELVA LAKES CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 SELVA LAKES CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
