510 SELVA LAKES CIR

Lakefront townhome in attractive Selva Lakes Community. Great location with Community pool, short walk or bike to beach, close to vibrant Town Center and city park adjacent to Community.Home has dramatic two story Great Room-1482 sf with 2BR and 2.5 BA. Two different outdoor spaces-lakefront paver patio off Great Room and fenced side courtyard with new deck.Rent includes HOA fees, lawn and pest services.Well and pump for irrigation. Tenant pays Utilities (JEA, City of AB-water and sewer, plus cable/internet if desired).$50 Application fee per Adult to our Management Company. Security Deposit of $1900 plus 1st months rent due at Lease signing.Two car garage, Community Pool and short walk/bike to beach on 11th Street.