Atlantic Beach, FL
310 7TH ST
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:58 AM

310 7TH ST

310 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

310 7th Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a 10 on a 1 - 10 scale! Olde Atlantic Beach, 7th & East Coast. 2nd Floor totally separate beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, including master suite. 1100 square foot apartment. Walk to the beach! Walk to town, dinner and or drinks and walk home! Private entrance. Off street private parking. Full Kitchen with SS Appliances, Garbage Disposer, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Refrigerator, Exhaust fan, Cabinets, Huge walk in pantry, Countertop, Central AC, WD in unit, Very large partially covered exterior deck. No utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 7TH ST have any available units?
310 7TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 310 7TH ST have?
Some of 310 7TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 7TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
310 7TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 7TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 310 7TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 310 7TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 310 7TH ST offers parking.
Does 310 7TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 7TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 7TH ST have a pool?
No, 310 7TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 310 7TH ST have accessible units?
No, 310 7TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 310 7TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 7TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 7TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 7TH ST has units with air conditioning.
