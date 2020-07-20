310 7TH ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is a 10 on a 1 - 10 scale! Olde Atlantic Beach, 7th & East Coast. 2nd Floor totally separate beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, including master suite. 1100 square foot apartment. Walk to the beach! Walk to town, dinner and or drinks and walk home! Private entrance. Off street private parking. Full Kitchen with SS Appliances, Garbage Disposer, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Refrigerator, Exhaust fan, Cabinets, Huge walk in pantry, Countertop, Central AC, WD in unit, Very large partially covered exterior deck. No utilities included.