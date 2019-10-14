All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Find more places like 1929 SEMINOLE RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
1929 SEMINOLE RD
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:54 AM

1929 SEMINOLE RD

1929 Seminole Road · (904) 241-3141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1929 Seminole Road, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2055 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
hot tub
Beachside luxury at its best! Top o' the line improvements throughout: Gourmet kitchen, open living and dining areas, kitchen island that can seat at least six, private back yard with spa, patio and fire pit. Owner's bedroom has its own, private deck perfect for sunbathing. It also has a spa-quality bathroom with double sinks. Additional computer nook and reading/reflection area. Inside laundry with high-end washer and dryer. Lawn care (cutting and edging) is included with rent. Lots of parking, too! There is nothing like it out there! This is an unfurnished home available for a lease no less than one year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 SEMINOLE RD have any available units?
1929 SEMINOLE RD has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1929 SEMINOLE RD have?
Some of 1929 SEMINOLE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 SEMINOLE RD currently offering any rent specials?
1929 SEMINOLE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 SEMINOLE RD pet-friendly?
No, 1929 SEMINOLE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 1929 SEMINOLE RD offer parking?
Yes, 1929 SEMINOLE RD does offer parking.
Does 1929 SEMINOLE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1929 SEMINOLE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 SEMINOLE RD have a pool?
No, 1929 SEMINOLE RD does not have a pool.
Does 1929 SEMINOLE RD have accessible units?
No, 1929 SEMINOLE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 SEMINOLE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1929 SEMINOLE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1929 SEMINOLE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1929 SEMINOLE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1929 SEMINOLE RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Sea Oats
900 Plaza
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic Beach Apartments with BalconyAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity