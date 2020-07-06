984 Encourte Green

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!!!



Live on the golf course at Errol Estates. Unique 3 story (with access to rooftop view) 3 bedroom, 3 bath, townhouse. From the rooftop enjoy views of the golf course in addition to the patio and balcony. Entire home has been freshly painted throughout.



Townhome features a large open living room, spiral staircase (inside and outside), and two private driveways. Each of the 3 bedrooms has its own bathroom. Upgraded beautiful kitchen opens to living area for great entertaining. Nicely redone upstairs deck which is also a great place to entertain several guests.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.