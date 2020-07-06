All apartments in Apopka
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

984 Encourte Green

984 Encourte Green · No Longer Available
Location

984 Encourte Green, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!!!

Live on the golf course at Errol Estates. Unique 3 story (with access to rooftop view) 3 bedroom, 3 bath, townhouse. From the rooftop enjoy views of the golf course in addition to the patio and balcony. Entire home has been freshly painted throughout.

Townhome features a large open living room, spiral staircase (inside and outside), and two private driveways. Each of the 3 bedrooms has its own bathroom. Upgraded beautiful kitchen opens to living area for great entertaining. Nicely redone upstairs deck which is also a great place to entertain several guests.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 984 Encourte Green have any available units?
984 Encourte Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 984 Encourte Green currently offering any rent specials?
984 Encourte Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 984 Encourte Green pet-friendly?
Yes, 984 Encourte Green is pet friendly.
Does 984 Encourte Green offer parking?
No, 984 Encourte Green does not offer parking.
Does 984 Encourte Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 984 Encourte Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 984 Encourte Green have a pool?
No, 984 Encourte Green does not have a pool.
Does 984 Encourte Green have accessible units?
No, 984 Encourte Green does not have accessible units.
Does 984 Encourte Green have units with dishwashers?
No, 984 Encourte Green does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 984 Encourte Green have units with air conditioning?
No, 984 Encourte Green does not have units with air conditioning.

