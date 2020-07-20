All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 771 Cavan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
771 Cavan Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

771 Cavan Drive

771 Cavan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

771 Cavan Drive, Apopka, FL 32703
Breckenridge

Amenities

garage
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
5 BEDS HOME in Breckenridge! CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS !!! - For the Parker floor plan we wanted to dream BIG! At over 4,700 square feet, this home has features that you truly won't find anywhere. As you step in from the 2 car garage, you'll find a separate staircase that leads directly to the kids & guest rooms from the mudroom and Launch Zone. The main staircase leads directly to the master suite for ultimate privacy and sophistication. The upstairs master suite features dual closets, a sitting room, and our 5 piece master bathroom. Additional options upstairs include a theater and extra bedroom. -

For showings please text/ call Kevin @407.506.5653

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4968873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 Cavan Drive have any available units?
771 Cavan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 771 Cavan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
771 Cavan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 Cavan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 771 Cavan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 771 Cavan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 771 Cavan Drive offers parking.
Does 771 Cavan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 771 Cavan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 Cavan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 771 Cavan Drive has a pool.
Does 771 Cavan Drive have accessible units?
No, 771 Cavan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 771 Cavan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 771 Cavan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 771 Cavan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 771 Cavan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 Bedroom ApartmentsApopka 2 Bedroom Apartments
Apopka Apartments with BalconiesApopka Apartments with Gyms
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College