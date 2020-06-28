2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home features easy to maintain tile flooring throughout! Along with the stylish wooden front door and side view windows, a cozy wrap around fireplace and vaulted celings in the living area add to the ambiance of this warm and inviting home! There are two exits to a lovely screened porch, one off the dining area and another from the master bedroom. A modern kitchen with all the major stainless steel appliances, stylish granite counter tops, a pantry and eat in kitchen is another great feature you'll love! The split floorplan separates the secondary bedrooms from the large master suite which has vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.