Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:15 PM

2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard

2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home features easy to maintain tile flooring throughout! Along with the stylish wooden front door and side view windows, a cozy wrap around fireplace and vaulted celings in the living area add to the ambiance of this warm and inviting home! There are two exits to a lovely screened porch, one off the dining area and another from the master bedroom. A modern kitchen with all the major stainless steel appliances, stylish granite counter tops, a pantry and eat in kitchen is another great feature you'll love! The split floorplan separates the secondary bedrooms from the large master suite which has vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard have any available units?
2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard have?
Some of 2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 Piedmont Park Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
