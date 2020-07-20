All apartments in Apopka
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

1929 Sunset Palm Drive

1929 Sunset Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1929 Sunset Palm Drive, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3/2.5/1 Apopka Townhome with Conservation Views - AVAILABLE ON JULY 6TH OR AFTER....Over 1800 sqft townhome just waiting for a new person to call it home! This Wekiva Park corner unit town home is ready for you, PET FRIENDLY home features 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Including a large master suite overlooking beautiful Wekiva Park conservation, his and hers closets, corian counters and separate water closet. The spacious living room has a TV alcove that flows into a dining area, breakfast nook and cut through to your kitchen. The kitchen also features Corian counter tops, lots of cabinetry and separate pantry. Ready for a July Move-In, appointments can be made and all applications taken online at www.BlueHomePM.com

(RLNE3262147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 Sunset Palm Drive have any available units?
1929 Sunset Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 1929 Sunset Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Sunset Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Sunset Palm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1929 Sunset Palm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1929 Sunset Palm Drive offer parking?
No, 1929 Sunset Palm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1929 Sunset Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 Sunset Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Sunset Palm Drive have a pool?
No, 1929 Sunset Palm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Sunset Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 1929 Sunset Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Sunset Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 Sunset Palm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1929 Sunset Palm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1929 Sunset Palm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
