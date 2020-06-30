1520 Leitrim Loop

Amenities

BRAND NEW HOME IN APOPKA FOR RENT - At just over 2,000 square feet, this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with covered lanai will accommodate all of your lifestyle needs. The open floor plan features a large kitchen with a beautiful flat top island that overlooks the Great room. The Master Suite is located adjacent to the other bedrooms for optimal privacy and the den can be substituted as a fourth bedroom. A 3-car garage option is available in select communities, providing you with additional space.



Call Ray today for a Showing 914-200-3812



