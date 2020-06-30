All apartments in Apopka
1520 Leitrim Loop

1520 Leitrim Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Leitrim Loop, Apopka, FL 32703
Breckenridge

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW HOME IN APOPKA FOR RENT - At just over 2,000 square feet, this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with covered lanai will accommodate all of your lifestyle needs. The open floor plan features a large kitchen with a beautiful flat top island that overlooks the Great room. The Master Suite is located adjacent to the other bedrooms for optimal privacy and the den can be substituted as a fourth bedroom. A 3-car garage option is available in select communities, providing you with additional space.

Call Ray today for a Showing 914-200-3812

(RLNE2591784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Leitrim Loop have any available units?
1520 Leitrim Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 1520 Leitrim Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Leitrim Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Leitrim Loop pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Leitrim Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1520 Leitrim Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Leitrim Loop offers parking.
Does 1520 Leitrim Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Leitrim Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Leitrim Loop have a pool?
No, 1520 Leitrim Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Leitrim Loop have accessible units?
No, 1520 Leitrim Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Leitrim Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Leitrim Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 Leitrim Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 Leitrim Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

