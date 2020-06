Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3/2 sits on corner lot in quiet subdivision. Home is very spacious with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fenced in backyard good for entertaining. Move in ready and pets are welcome. For more information on the home or to schedule a tour, contact Realtor Tim Malone.