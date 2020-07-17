All apartments in Apollo Beach
Find more places like 7447 Oxford Garden Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
7447 Oxford Garden Cir.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7447 Oxford Garden Cir.

7447 Oxford Gardens Circle · (813) 380-4374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Apollo Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7447 Oxford Gardens Circle, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7447 Oxford Garden Cir. · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Covington Park - ****** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!!!! ********* Great home located in desirable community of Covington Park. New beautiful flooring throughout the living area and new carpet in the bedrooms. Featuring a large great room and eating space in the fully equipped kitchen with closet pantry. Fenced yard with no backyard neighbors. Irrigation system, efficient gas appliances, volume ceiling with ceiling fans and much more. Community has a pool, pavillion area w/ changing rooms, covered picnic area, playground, sand volleyball court, lighted tennis court, multipurpose sports area & walking trails. Elementary School located right in the community and with in minutes to shopping malls, dining and middle and high schools. Enjoy the Manatee Viewing and Apollo Beach Nature Preserve too!

(RLNE5869634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7447 Oxford Garden Cir. have any available units?
7447 Oxford Garden Cir. has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7447 Oxford Garden Cir. have?
Some of 7447 Oxford Garden Cir.'s amenities include pool, ceiling fan, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7447 Oxford Garden Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
7447 Oxford Garden Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7447 Oxford Garden Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 7447 Oxford Garden Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 7447 Oxford Garden Cir. offer parking?
No, 7447 Oxford Garden Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 7447 Oxford Garden Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7447 Oxford Garden Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7447 Oxford Garden Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 7447 Oxford Garden Cir. has a pool.
Does 7447 Oxford Garden Cir. have accessible units?
No, 7447 Oxford Garden Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 7447 Oxford Garden Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7447 Oxford Garden Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7447 Oxford Garden Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7447 Oxford Garden Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7447 Oxford Garden Cir.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apollo Beach 2 BedroomsApollo Beach Apartments with Balconies
Apollo Beach Apartments with GaragesApollo Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apollo Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLVenice Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity