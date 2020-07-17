7447 Oxford Garden Cir.

Amenities

Covington Park - ****** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!!!! ********* Great home located in desirable community of Covington Park. New beautiful flooring throughout the living area and new carpet in the bedrooms. Featuring a large great room and eating space in the fully equipped kitchen with closet pantry. Fenced yard with no backyard neighbors. Irrigation system, efficient gas appliances, volume ceiling with ceiling fans and much more. Community has a pool, pavillion area w/ changing rooms, covered picnic area, playground, sand volleyball court, lighted tennis court, multipurpose sports area & walking trails. Elementary School located right in the community and with in minutes to shopping malls, dining and middle and high schools. Enjoy the Manatee Viewing and Apollo Beach Nature Preserve too!



(RLNE5869634)