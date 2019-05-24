All apartments in Apollo Beach
716 Bunker View Drive
Last updated May 24 2019 at 5:00 PM

716 Bunker View Drive

716 Bunker View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

716 Bunker View Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572
Golf and Sea Village of Apollo Beach

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous Golf and Sea Village pool home features views of the pond and golf course! Home boasts marble floors, a dual wood-burning fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and maple cabinetry. The neighborhood is tucked away in Apollo Beach with short walking distance to amenities.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Bunker View Drive have any available units?
716 Bunker View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 716 Bunker View Drive have?
Some of 716 Bunker View Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Bunker View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
716 Bunker View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Bunker View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 Bunker View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 716 Bunker View Drive offer parking?
No, 716 Bunker View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 716 Bunker View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Bunker View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Bunker View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 716 Bunker View Drive has a pool.
Does 716 Bunker View Drive have accessible units?
No, 716 Bunker View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Bunker View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Bunker View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Bunker View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Bunker View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
