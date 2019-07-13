6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Built in 2016 this home is like new. Peaceful pond view from your front porch, family room and master bedroom. First floor is open and perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is complete with tons of cabinets, large closet pantry, huge island, granite counters, tile back splash, stainless appliances, upper and lower cabinet lighting as well as upgraded light fixtures/pendant lighting. Dining room is just off the kitchen. Off the kitchen is open air lanai leading to your two car garage. Upstairs are three nice size bedrooms and hall bath. The master has a large walk-in closet. Master bathroom has double vanities and walk-in shower. Many upgrades throughout this home! It is a must see! Lots to do in this community to include community pool, fitness, playground, splash zone, clubhouse, outdoor workout area, walking/jogging trails, small and large dog parks and the list goes on!! Hurry before it is gone! This home is a must see! Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit