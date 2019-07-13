All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

6335 Shore Vista Place · No Longer Available
Location

6335 Shore Vista Place, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Built in 2016 this home is like new. Peaceful pond view from your front porch, family room and master bedroom. First floor is open and perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is complete with tons of cabinets, large closet pantry, huge island, granite counters, tile back splash, stainless appliances, upper and lower cabinet lighting as well as upgraded light fixtures/pendant lighting. Dining room is just off the kitchen. Off the kitchen is open air lanai leading to your two car garage. Upstairs are three nice size bedrooms and hall bath. The master has a large walk-in closet. Master bathroom has double vanities and walk-in shower. Many upgrades throughout this home! It is a must see! Lots to do in this community to include community pool, fitness, playground, splash zone, clubhouse, outdoor workout area, walking/jogging trails, small and large dog parks and the list goes on!! Hurry before it is gone! This home is a must see! Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE have any available units?
6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE have?
Some of 6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE offers parking.
Does 6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE has a pool.
Does 6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6335 SHORE VISTA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
