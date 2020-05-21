5615 Golden Isles Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous Villa with water views in Mira Bay - Property Id: 62083



You'll wanna jump on this one! Gorgeous Villa in the amenity filled costal community of Mira Bay. 3 bedrooms + den, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Gated waterfront community. The home has a very open feel with a split floor plan giving the master so much privacy, with plantation shutters throughout, wood floors and paint all new as of last year ,42" maple cabinets, and water views. Relax on the screened in porch looking out at the pond with such peace and privacy. This villa will feel like home the moment you walk in. Come by and see for yourself! Enjoy the fabulous MiraBay lifestyle complete with a spa, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, a communit resort-style pool, clubhouse, Galley Cafe, Outfitters bait and tackle shop and more! Guard gated for security and privacy this location is ideal.



Fees: Security Deposit $1950, 1st months rent $1950, and any pro rated rent due - all due before move in;

Washer and Dryer not included

