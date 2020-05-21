All apartments in Apollo Beach
5615 Golden Isles Dr.

5615 Golden Isles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5615 Golden Isles Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous Villa with water views in Mira Bay - Property Id: 62083

You'll wanna jump on this one! Gorgeous Villa in the amenity filled costal community of Mira Bay. 3 bedrooms + den, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Gated waterfront community. The home has a very open feel with a split floor plan giving the master so much privacy, with plantation shutters throughout, wood floors and paint all new as of last year ,42" maple cabinets, and water views. Relax on the screened in porch looking out at the pond with such peace and privacy. This villa will feel like home the moment you walk in. Come by and see for yourself! Enjoy the fabulous MiraBay lifestyle complete with a spa, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, a communit resort-style pool, clubhouse, Galley Cafe, Outfitters bait and tackle shop and more! Guard gated for security and privacy this location is ideal.

Fees: Security Deposit $1950, 1st months rent $1950, and any pro rated rent due - all due before move in;
Washer and Dryer not included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62083
Property Id 62083

(RLNE5739993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 Golden Isles Dr. have any available units?
5615 Golden Isles Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 5615 Golden Isles Dr. have?
Some of 5615 Golden Isles Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5615 Golden Isles Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5615 Golden Isles Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 Golden Isles Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5615 Golden Isles Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5615 Golden Isles Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5615 Golden Isles Dr. offers parking.
Does 5615 Golden Isles Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5615 Golden Isles Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 Golden Isles Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 5615 Golden Isles Dr. has a pool.
Does 5615 Golden Isles Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5615 Golden Isles Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 Golden Isles Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5615 Golden Isles Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5615 Golden Isles Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5615 Golden Isles Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

