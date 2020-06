Amenities

in unit laundry new construction pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pool new construction

Ask me about our 1 month FREE Rent Special. Brand New Construction Home - Move in Ready!

Upon entry, you are instantly greeted with volume ceilings and tile throughout the bottom floor. Open floor concept is great for entertaining and leads to a kitchen fully equipped with new GE appliances including a full washer/dryer. Also, enjoy the resort-style swimming pool with cabana seating and an adjacent green space for an abundance of outdoor activities in the Florida sun.