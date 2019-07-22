All apartments in Apollo Beach
Find more places like 213 Sunset Crest Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
213 Sunset Crest Ct
Last updated July 22 2019 at 9:36 PM

213 Sunset Crest Ct

213 Sunset Crest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apollo Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

213 Sunset Crest Court, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
MIRABAY Villa with all lawn care provided! Fresh paint through out this open floor plan with spacious Grand Room, unique "L" shaped Screened Lanai, split bedroom layout and Upgraded Kitchen. Flexible floor plan is LOADED with upgrades! MUST SEE in MIRA BAY! Upgraded Kitchen with GE Profile Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop, 42" cabinets, Granite Countertops, High Ceilings, Walkin Pantry and lots of crown molding throughout. Owner's retreat includes sitting area. Master Bathroom with dual sinks and Large Walkin Closet. Second and Third Bedroom with detached Full Bathroom. Laundry Room has extra storage closet leading to the Two Car Garage. Enjoy the Florida Sunshine on the fully screened-in Lanai. Take a quick stroll on one of the many Walking/Biking Trails nearby. MiraBay offers world class amenities featuring exercise and aerobics facility, full day spa services, on site restaurant, a full time activities director,tennis courts, basketball courts, lap pool, and Resort style pool with water slides

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Sunset Crest Ct have any available units?
213 Sunset Crest Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 213 Sunset Crest Ct have?
Some of 213 Sunset Crest Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Sunset Crest Ct currently offering any rent specials?
213 Sunset Crest Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Sunset Crest Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Sunset Crest Ct is pet friendly.
Does 213 Sunset Crest Ct offer parking?
Yes, 213 Sunset Crest Ct offers parking.
Does 213 Sunset Crest Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Sunset Crest Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Sunset Crest Ct have a pool?
Yes, 213 Sunset Crest Ct has a pool.
Does 213 Sunset Crest Ct have accessible units?
No, 213 Sunset Crest Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Sunset Crest Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Sunset Crest Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Sunset Crest Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Sunset Crest Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apollo Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsApollo Beach Apartments with Balconies
Apollo Beach Apartments with GaragesApollo Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apollo Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLVenice Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus