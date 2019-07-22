213 Sunset Crest Ct

Amenities

MIRABAY Villa with all lawn care provided! Fresh paint through out this open floor plan with spacious Grand Room, unique "L" shaped Screened Lanai, split bedroom layout and Upgraded Kitchen. Flexible floor plan is LOADED with upgrades! MUST SEE in MIRA BAY! Upgraded Kitchen with GE Profile Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop, 42" cabinets, Granite Countertops, High Ceilings, Walkin Pantry and lots of crown molding throughout. Owner's retreat includes sitting area. Master Bathroom with dual sinks and Large Walkin Closet. Second and Third Bedroom with detached Full Bathroom. Laundry Room has extra storage closet leading to the Two Car Garage. Enjoy the Florida Sunshine on the fully screened-in Lanai. Take a quick stroll on one of the many Walking/Biking Trails nearby. MiraBay offers world class amenities featuring exercise and aerobics facility, full day spa services, on site restaurant, a full time activities director,tennis courts, basketball courts, lap pool, and Resort style pool with water slides