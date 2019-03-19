111 MILLER MAC ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** CALL THE KEN BROWNLEE TEAM AT 813-413-4229 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS PROPERTY *** MOVE IN READY! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms in Apollo Beach. Located right off US Hwy 41, making it very accessible to I-75, downtown Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, Restaurants, Shopping, and Entertainment! NEW CARPET AND WINDOWS. The Garage, located in the front of the home, has been converted and can be used for Office Space or a Bonus Room. Kitchen has freshly painted Cabinets and a Tile Backsplash. Tile throughout the home and new carpet in Master Bedroom and Bedrooms 2 and 3. Cute Backyard that is fully Fenced with a Patio and a Shed for storage. LAWN CARE IS INCLUDED IN RENT. *** Upon approval, tenant cost will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in, tenant cost will include prorated rent, rent and HOA (if any) ***