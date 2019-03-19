All apartments in Apollo Beach
111 MILLER MAC ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

111 MILLER MAC ROAD

111 Miller Mac Road · No Longer Available
Location

111 Miller Mac Road, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** CALL THE KEN BROWNLEE TEAM AT 813-413-4229 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS PROPERTY *** MOVE IN READY! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms in Apollo Beach. Located right off US Hwy 41, making it very accessible to I-75, downtown Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, Restaurants, Shopping, and Entertainment! NEW CARPET AND WINDOWS. The Garage, located in the front of the home, has been converted and can be used for Office Space or a Bonus Room. Kitchen has freshly painted Cabinets and a Tile Backsplash. Tile throughout the home and new carpet in Master Bedroom and Bedrooms 2 and 3. Cute Backyard that is fully Fenced with a Patio and a Shed for storage. LAWN CARE IS INCLUDED IN RENT. *** Upon approval, tenant cost will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in, tenant cost will include prorated rent, rent and HOA (if any) ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

