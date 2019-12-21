All apartments in Apollo Beach
10027 IVORY DRIVE
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

10027 IVORY DRIVE

10027 Ivory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10027 Ivory Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33573

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
This move-n ready, beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, 2,459 square foot home features an open and inviting floor plan perfect for entertaining or quiet evenings at home. As soon as you enter the home, you’ll immediately notice the abundance of windows and the extra high ceilings making the downstairs areas feel even more spacious than they are. A half bath and a desk area off the foyer is convenient for your family and guests. With plenty of storage throughout the house including under the stairs, you’ll find a spot for everything! The inviting kitchen is equipped with upgrades including, recessed lighting, 42” dark wood cabinets, granite counter space, stainless steel GE appliance suite, closet pantry, and a large prep island with breakfast bar that overlooks the family room. From the casual eat-in area, walk-thru the sliding glass door out to the covered lanai with pond views and a lush grassed backyard. Upstairs you'll find a loft and the comfortably sized bedrooms. The large master suite located opposite of the other three bedrooms is the perfect quiet place to unwind. The spacious master bath with water closet, linen closet, and double sinks with granite, walk-in shower and garden tub. A huge walk-in closet sits right off the master bath. Community features a resort-style pool, cabana area, tennis & basketball courts, & walking trails with fitness stations. Complete lawn maintenance, interior pest control, & water softener maintenance is provided in the rent. Special offer in Dec. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10027 IVORY DRIVE have any available units?
10027 IVORY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 10027 IVORY DRIVE have?
Some of 10027 IVORY DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10027 IVORY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10027 IVORY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10027 IVORY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10027 IVORY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 10027 IVORY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10027 IVORY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10027 IVORY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10027 IVORY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10027 IVORY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10027 IVORY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10027 IVORY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10027 IVORY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10027 IVORY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10027 IVORY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10027 IVORY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10027 IVORY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
