10027 IVORY DRIVE

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool tennis court

This move-n ready, beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, 2,459 square foot home features an open and inviting floor plan perfect for entertaining or quiet evenings at home. As soon as you enter the home, you’ll immediately notice the abundance of windows and the extra high ceilings making the downstairs areas feel even more spacious than they are. A half bath and a desk area off the foyer is convenient for your family and guests. With plenty of storage throughout the house including under the stairs, you’ll find a spot for everything! The inviting kitchen is equipped with upgrades including, recessed lighting, 42” dark wood cabinets, granite counter space, stainless steel GE appliance suite, closet pantry, and a large prep island with breakfast bar that overlooks the family room. From the casual eat-in area, walk-thru the sliding glass door out to the covered lanai with pond views and a lush grassed backyard. Upstairs you'll find a loft and the comfortably sized bedrooms. The large master suite located opposite of the other three bedrooms is the perfect quiet place to unwind. The spacious master bath with water closet, linen closet, and double sinks with granite, walk-in shower and garden tub. A huge walk-in closet sits right off the master bath. Community features a resort-style pool, cabana area, tennis & basketball courts, & walking trails with fitness stations. Complete lawn maintenance, interior pest control, & water softener maintenance is provided in the rent. Special offer in Dec. Call for details.