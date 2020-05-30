977 Casa Del Sol Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

This lovely 2 story home has a lot to offer. It has a master bedroom and bathroom on the first level and 2 remaining bedrooms upstairs with another bathroom. There is a patio upstairs, a screened patio in the back on the first floor, a small back yard, and a front courtyard. The living room has an open layout with space for an eat in kitchen and a dinning area or office space. Off the kitchen there is a washer and dryer hook up in a closet for your convenience. In the front of the courtyard upon walking in, there is a 1 car garage and an extra parking space.



This house has a lot to offer and will not last long. HOA has its own process as well as ours. Ask for more information. Pets will be considered and will require and extra deposit. fee.



Contact Nicole for more information. 407-269-4412