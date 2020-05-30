All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:35 AM

977 Casa Del Sol Circle

977 Casa Del Sol Circle · No Longer Available
Location

977 Casa Del Sol Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This lovely 2 story home has a lot to offer. It has a master bedroom and bathroom on the first level and 2 remaining bedrooms upstairs with another bathroom. There is a patio upstairs, a screened patio in the back on the first floor, a small back yard, and a front courtyard. The living room has an open layout with space for an eat in kitchen and a dinning area or office space. Off the kitchen there is a washer and dryer hook up in a closet for your convenience. In the front of the courtyard upon walking in, there is a 1 car garage and an extra parking space.

This house has a lot to offer and will not last long. HOA has its own process as well as ours. Ask for more information. Pets will be considered and will require and extra deposit. fee.

Contact Nicole for more information. 407-269-4412

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 977 Casa Del Sol Circle have any available units?
977 Casa Del Sol Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 977 Casa Del Sol Circle have?
Some of 977 Casa Del Sol Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 977 Casa Del Sol Circle currently offering any rent specials?
977 Casa Del Sol Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 977 Casa Del Sol Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 977 Casa Del Sol Circle is pet friendly.
Does 977 Casa Del Sol Circle offer parking?
Yes, 977 Casa Del Sol Circle offers parking.
Does 977 Casa Del Sol Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 977 Casa Del Sol Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 977 Casa Del Sol Circle have a pool?
No, 977 Casa Del Sol Circle does not have a pool.
Does 977 Casa Del Sol Circle have accessible units?
No, 977 Casa Del Sol Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 977 Casa Del Sol Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 977 Casa Del Sol Circle has units with dishwashers.

