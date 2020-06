951 SALT POND PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool playground range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

LOVELY RENTAL LONG TERM 2/2 IN AN AMAZING NEIGHBORHOOD IN THE HEART OF ALTAMONTE SPRINGS. THIS WARM HOME HAS REALLY GREAT SCHOOLS. PERFECT FOR FAMILIES OR SOMEONE WHO WANTS TO LIVE IN A QUIET LOCAL COMMUNITY. IT HAS A GEORGEOUS VIEW THAT WILL WILL ENJOY WITH YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS. IT HAS A NEW LAMINATE FLOOR. DRYER AND WASHER IS INCLUDED. UNFURNISHED. COZY KITCHEN. THE LANDING CONDOMINIUM IS A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE. IT HAS A LOT OF THREE, TWO POOLS AND PLAYGROUND. IT IS LOCATED NEAR TO SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE, ALTAMONTE MALL, MAJOR HIGHWAYS, RESTAURANTS, NICE PLACES TO VISIT. IT NOT LAST LONG!! CALL NOW!!