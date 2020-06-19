All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:37 AM

940 Douglas Ave Unit 140

940 Douglas Avenue · (407) 343-8137
Location

940 Douglas Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 940 Douglas Ave Unit 140 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

Convient Location 3/2 Townhome in Altamonte Springs - This is a spacious 3/2 Townhome. Located close to shopping, dining, and I 4. This community is surrounded by large mature trees and has a community pool, spa and tennis courts. Downstairs is the living/dining combo with a vaulted ceiling and fireplace, plus an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Also downstairs is the master bedroom and bath plus a full size washer and dryer. Upstairs is 2 bedrooms and a guest bathroom, all rooms have a ceiling fan to help with energy costs. There is also a lovely screen patio which would be great to enjoy a morning coffee before work. To schedule a showing, contact Tara 407-284-9466 or email tara@bhhsresults.com

Rental Qualification Criteria
-2 YEAR RENTAL HISTORY
-GROSS INCOME EQUALS OR EXCEEDS 3x's THE MONTHLY RENT
-NO EVICTIONS
-NO RENTAL COLLECTIONS
-ALL TENANTS OVER 18 YEARS OF AGE, MUST MAKE SEPARATE APPLICATION.

Required Documents Needed For Application
-STATE ISSUED ID
-LAST 4 PAYSTUBS, WEEKLY or LAST 2 PAYSTUBS, BI-WEEKLY
-IF SELF EMPLOYED, LAST 2 YEARS TAX RETURNS and PAST 3 MONTHS OF BANK STATEMENTS.

(RLNE3054588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

