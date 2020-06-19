940 Douglas Ave Unit 140

Amenities

Convient Location 3/2 Townhome in Altamonte Springs - This is a spacious 3/2 Townhome. Located close to shopping, dining, and I 4. This community is surrounded by large mature trees and has a community pool, spa and tennis courts. Downstairs is the living/dining combo with a vaulted ceiling and fireplace, plus an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Also downstairs is the master bedroom and bath plus a full size washer and dryer. Upstairs is 2 bedrooms and a guest bathroom, all rooms have a ceiling fan to help with energy costs. There is also a lovely screen patio which would be great to enjoy a morning coffee before work. To schedule a showing, contact Tara 407-284-9466 or email tara@bhhsresults.com



Rental Qualification Criteria

-2 YEAR RENTAL HISTORY

-GROSS INCOME EQUALS OR EXCEEDS 3x's THE MONTHLY RENT

-NO EVICTIONS

-NO RENTAL COLLECTIONS

-ALL TENANTS OVER 18 YEARS OF AGE, MUST MAKE SEPARATE APPLICATION.



Required Documents Needed For Application

-STATE ISSUED ID

-LAST 4 PAYSTUBS, WEEKLY or LAST 2 PAYSTUBS, BI-WEEKLY

-IF SELF EMPLOYED, LAST 2 YEARS TAX RETURNS and PAST 3 MONTHS OF BANK STATEMENTS.



