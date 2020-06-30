All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated January 9 2020 at 6:15 PM

930 Lake Destiny Rd

930 Lake Destiny Road · No Longer Available
Location

930 Lake Destiny Road, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Spacious second-floor condo in Altamonte Springs. The unit has fresh paint, new carpet, kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and countertop microwave. Community facilities include 3 pools, Club House with exercise room, tennis and basketball courts. The property also has several on-site laundry facilities. Great location! minutes from I-4, local shopping, and dining. Only 10 minutes from downtown Orlando.

**Additional HOA App required**

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Lake Destiny Rd have any available units?
930 Lake Destiny Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 Lake Destiny Rd have?
Some of 930 Lake Destiny Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Lake Destiny Rd currently offering any rent specials?
930 Lake Destiny Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Lake Destiny Rd pet-friendly?
No, 930 Lake Destiny Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 930 Lake Destiny Rd offer parking?
No, 930 Lake Destiny Rd does not offer parking.
Does 930 Lake Destiny Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Lake Destiny Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Lake Destiny Rd have a pool?
Yes, 930 Lake Destiny Rd has a pool.
Does 930 Lake Destiny Rd have accessible units?
No, 930 Lake Destiny Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Lake Destiny Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 Lake Destiny Rd has units with dishwashers.

