846 Grand Regency Pointe #101
846 Grand Regency Pointe #101
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

846 Grand Regency Pointe #101

846 Grand Regency Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

846 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
846 Grand Regency Pointe #101 Available 06/15/20 ALTAMONTE SPRINGS: Gated Community of Crescent Place AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! - 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the ground floor! Great floor plan that offers an inside utility room with washer/dryer included! The kitchen features a breakfast bar and is open to the family room, den and dining area.
This is a gated community with a pool, playground, clubhouse, tennis court, volleyball court and fitness center. The location is fantastic, just off of Maitland Blvd. You can get to SR434, SR436 and I-4 easily. This allows you to get to shopping, banking, entertainment and restaurants all within minutes.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
Ground Floor Unit in building 15
All Kitchen Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Family Room
Dining Area
Office/Den/Sitting Area
Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer
Carpet and Vinyl Flooring
Ceiling Fans
Water/Sewer/Trash/Basic Cable/Internet Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

HOA has an application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Married applicants must provide a certified marriage certificate with application (for the HOA approval process).
Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.
HOA Requires that all renters 18yrs and older, have a FICO score of 600 or higher.

1 Small Pet (30lbs and under) allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pet must be submitted along with application.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Credit Score must be above 600 to apply(18 and older)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2295624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 846 Grand Regency Pointe #101 have any available units?
846 Grand Regency Pointe #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 Grand Regency Pointe #101 have?
Some of 846 Grand Regency Pointe #101's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 Grand Regency Pointe #101 currently offering any rent specials?
846 Grand Regency Pointe #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 Grand Regency Pointe #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 846 Grand Regency Pointe #101 is pet friendly.
Does 846 Grand Regency Pointe #101 offer parking?
No, 846 Grand Regency Pointe #101 does not offer parking.
Does 846 Grand Regency Pointe #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 846 Grand Regency Pointe #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 Grand Regency Pointe #101 have a pool?
Yes, 846 Grand Regency Pointe #101 has a pool.
Does 846 Grand Regency Pointe #101 have accessible units?
Yes, 846 Grand Regency Pointe #101 has accessible units.
Does 846 Grand Regency Pointe #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 846 Grand Regency Pointe #101 does not have units with dishwashers.

