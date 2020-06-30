Amenities

846 Grand Regency Pointe #101 Available 06/15/20 ALTAMONTE SPRINGS: Gated Community of Crescent Place AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! - 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the ground floor! Great floor plan that offers an inside utility room with washer/dryer included! The kitchen features a breakfast bar and is open to the family room, den and dining area.

This is a gated community with a pool, playground, clubhouse, tennis court, volleyball court and fitness center. The location is fantastic, just off of Maitland Blvd. You can get to SR434, SR436 and I-4 easily. This allows you to get to shopping, banking, entertainment and restaurants all within minutes.



FEATURES:

Ground Floor Unit in building 15

All Kitchen Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Family Room

Dining Area

Office/Den/Sitting Area

Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer

Carpet and Vinyl Flooring

Ceiling Fans

Water/Sewer/Trash/Basic Cable/Internet Included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



HOA has an application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Married applicants must provide a certified marriage certificate with application (for the HOA approval process).

Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

HOA Requires that all renters 18yrs and older, have a FICO score of 600 or higher.



1 Small Pet (30lbs and under) allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pet must be submitted along with application.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Credit Score must be above 600 to apply(18 and older)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



