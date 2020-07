Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

New Luxury Vinyl floor installed, All new stainless steel appliances, and New tiles are installed in the balcony. No carpet at all. Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in the gated community. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Enjoy the screened porch. Excellent location and easy access to major roads; I-4 , 436, 434. 414 and short drive to downtown Orlando. Bona Vista community has a resort style pool and other amenities. The HOA approval required as well.