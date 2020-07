824 CAMARGO WAY

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL CONDO ON 2ND FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY OF BONA VISTA IN ALTAMONTE SPRINGS. COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL, GYM, BBQ AREA, CHILD PLAY AREA, VOLLEYBALL AREA, AND MORE! 1 FULL BEDROOM PLUS ONE DEN WITH CLOSET WHICH CAN EASILY BE ENCLOSED WITH A DOUBLE DOOR AND HAVE 2 FULL BEDROOMS. RESTAURANTS, CVS PHARMACY, WALMART, AND OTHER SHOPPING WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF COMMUNITY. COMMUNITY WITHIN 2 MILES TO HIGHWAY I-4. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FOYER ENTRY, WASHER & DRYER INSIDE UNIT, AND MORE! CALL TODAY FOR APPOINTMENTS AND MORE INFORMATION