545 Lake Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 4 BR 3 BA Altamonte home with Conservation View - Available immediately. Please contact **Cartree Pettis for showings @ 407-687-0973. Include property address, your name, desired move-in date, and any pet info.**



You will love the view and privacy of this conservation view home with no rear neighbors. The home features a deck off of the master BR and the dining room with fantastic privacy and views. This split level plan has a large great room as you enter. Then up 1/2 flight of steps is a kitchen with eat in area, dining room and down the hall a master BR with attached bath and 2 other BRs with a full bath. Down a 1/2 flight of steps is another large great room with a screened in patio off sliders and down the hall another bedroom and 3rd full bath. The home is close to I-4 and the Altamonte Mall but is very private and secluded. You will love the views and the endless options on how you utilize the space.



Application fee is $45 per adult. There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing.

(RLNE4552425)