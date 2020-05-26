All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 545 Lake Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
545 Lake Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

545 Lake Ave

545 Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

545 Lake Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Hickory Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 BR 3 BA Altamonte home with Conservation View - Available immediately. Please contact **Cartree Pettis for showings @ 407-687-0973. Include property address, your name, desired move-in date, and any pet info.**

You will love the view and privacy of this conservation view home with no rear neighbors. The home features a deck off of the master BR and the dining room with fantastic privacy and views. This split level plan has a large great room as you enter. Then up 1/2 flight of steps is a kitchen with eat in area, dining room and down the hall a master BR with attached bath and 2 other BRs with a full bath. Down a 1/2 flight of steps is another large great room with a screened in patio off sliders and down the hall another bedroom and 3rd full bath. The home is close to I-4 and the Altamonte Mall but is very private and secluded. You will love the views and the endless options on how you utilize the space.

Application fee is $45 per adult. There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing.
Please contact **Cartree Pettis for showings @ 407-687-0973. Include property address, your name, desired move-in date, and any pet info.**

(RLNE4552425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Lake Ave have any available units?
545 Lake Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 545 Lake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
545 Lake Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Lake Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 Lake Ave is pet friendly.
Does 545 Lake Ave offer parking?
No, 545 Lake Ave does not offer parking.
Does 545 Lake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 Lake Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Lake Ave have a pool?
No, 545 Lake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 545 Lake Ave have accessible units?
No, 545 Lake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Lake Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 Lake Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 545 Lake Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 Lake Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus