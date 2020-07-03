530 CRANES WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area elevator parking pool tennis court

Ready for immediate occupancy! Take the Elevator to your beautiful 3rd floor penthouse overlooking the lake and pool. COVERED PARKING included. Newer carpet and paint throughout. All appliance stay. Elevator or steps, you choose. Pool, Tennis, and car wash, close by. Guest bedroom includes a Murphy fold down bed, so you can have an office or den, plus be ready for guests. Covered reserved parking. Washer / dryer included. At this great location near Cranes Roost Park and Altamonte Mall, it is very difficult to find a unit like this in great condition and a great price. Don't be slow.