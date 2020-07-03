All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

530 CRANES WAY

530 Cranes Way · No Longer Available
Location

530 Cranes Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
elevator
parking
pool
tennis court
Ready for immediate occupancy! Take the Elevator to your beautiful 3rd floor penthouse overlooking the lake and pool. COVERED PARKING included. Newer carpet and paint throughout. All appliance stay. Elevator or steps, you choose. Pool, Tennis, and car wash, close by. Guest bedroom includes a Murphy fold down bed, so you can have an office or den, plus be ready for guests. Covered reserved parking. Washer / dryer included. At this great location near Cranes Roost Park and Altamonte Mall, it is very difficult to find a unit like this in great condition and a great price. Don't be slow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 CRANES WAY have any available units?
530 CRANES WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 CRANES WAY have?
Some of 530 CRANES WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 CRANES WAY currently offering any rent specials?
530 CRANES WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 CRANES WAY pet-friendly?
No, 530 CRANES WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 530 CRANES WAY offer parking?
Yes, 530 CRANES WAY offers parking.
Does 530 CRANES WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 CRANES WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 CRANES WAY have a pool?
Yes, 530 CRANES WAY has a pool.
Does 530 CRANES WAY have accessible units?
No, 530 CRANES WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 530 CRANES WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 CRANES WAY has units with dishwashers.

