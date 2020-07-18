All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

522 Camino Ct.

522 Camino Court · No Longer Available
Location

522 Camino Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
media room
microwave
furnished
Hello, my name is Trish Rose (Owner)short or long terms are available. My 2 bedroom duplexes are clean, quiet, new metal roofs and new A/Cs, beautifully furnished, all linens, kitchen equipped, cleaning supplies, microwave, TVs, washer/dryer, tile floors, fans and stylish window dressings and many comforts of home. Plus utility room with w/d, carport, private front porch and backyard. The two bedroom duplexes (showing) are located close to I-4 on Camino Ct. near the Altamonte Mall, Florida Hospital, supermarkets, Altamonte Shopping Ctr, the Sun Rail, movie theaters.
Please no smoking in unit and No pets. Utilities left in owners name paid by tenant. Just 30 min. from Disney! Just call, text or email. Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Camino Ct. have any available units?
522 Camino Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Camino Ct. have?
Some of 522 Camino Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Camino Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
522 Camino Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Camino Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 522 Camino Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 522 Camino Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 522 Camino Ct. offers parking.
Does 522 Camino Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 Camino Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Camino Ct. have a pool?
No, 522 Camino Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 522 Camino Ct. have accessible units?
No, 522 Camino Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Camino Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Camino Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
