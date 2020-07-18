522 Camino Ct.

Amenities

Hello, my name is Trish Rose (Owner)short or long terms are available. My 2 bedroom duplexes are clean, quiet, new metal roofs and new A/Cs, beautifully furnished, all linens, kitchen equipped, cleaning supplies, microwave, TVs, washer/dryer, tile floors, fans and stylish window dressings and many comforts of home. Plus utility room with w/d, carport, private front porch and backyard. The two bedroom duplexes (showing) are located close to I-4 on Camino Ct. near the Altamonte Mall, Florida Hospital, supermarkets, Altamonte Shopping Ctr, the Sun Rail, movie theaters.

Please no smoking in unit and No pets. Utilities left in owners name paid by tenant. Just 30 min. from Disney! Just call, text or email. Deposit.