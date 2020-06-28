All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 513 Ramsdell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
513 Ramsdell Avenue
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

513 Ramsdell Avenue

513 Ramsdell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

513 Ramsdell Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Altamonte Springs - CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! - 2 Bdrm 2.5 bath 2 story town home in Excellent Condition. Updated appliances in Galley Kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space and a pantry. Brand new Carpet. Freshly Painted. 2 Master Suites, one upstairs and one down. The downstairs bdrm is ample sized and has a bathroom with a walk in shower. The upstairs bdrm is huge with a built in area for a work station or TV. There are 2 closets in the bdrm and a huge walk in closet off the spacious bathroom with a tub/shower combo. 1/2 bath downstairs is perfect for guests. . Available now

There is a $55 application fee per adult.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income over three times the monthly rent
No Evictions

You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE3270534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Ramsdell Avenue have any available units?
513 Ramsdell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 513 Ramsdell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
513 Ramsdell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Ramsdell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 513 Ramsdell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 513 Ramsdell Avenue offer parking?
No, 513 Ramsdell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 513 Ramsdell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Ramsdell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Ramsdell Avenue have a pool?
No, 513 Ramsdell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 513 Ramsdell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 513 Ramsdell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Ramsdell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Ramsdell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Ramsdell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Ramsdell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus