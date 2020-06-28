513 Ramsdell Avenue

Amenities

2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Altamonte Springs - CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! - 2 Bdrm 2.5 bath 2 story town home in Excellent Condition. Updated appliances in Galley Kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space and a pantry. Brand new Carpet. Freshly Painted. 2 Master Suites, one upstairs and one down. The downstairs bdrm is ample sized and has a bathroom with a walk in shower. The upstairs bdrm is huge with a built in area for a work station or TV. There are 2 closets in the bdrm and a huge walk in closet off the spacious bathroom with a tub/shower combo. 1/2 bath downstairs is perfect for guests. . Available now



There is a $55 application fee per adult.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income over three times the monthly rent

No Evictions



You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



