275 Rose Petal PL.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dfa9757084 ---- Great deal for a great condo! New wood flooring being installed in living room/dining room & stairway. 2/2 Altamonte Springs condo. Bedrooms are spacious with carpeting & ample closet space. Tile in the bathroom, new contemporary looking ceiling fans throughout. Back porch and storage downstairs. Pool area and playground close by. Close to Altamonte mall, restaurants, and easy access to I-4!!! One pet allowed under 30 lbs. Separate HOA application process required. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.