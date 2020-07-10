All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 275 Rose Petal PL..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
275 Rose Petal PL.
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:55 PM

275 Rose Petal PL.

275 Rose Petal Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

275 Rose Petal Pl, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dfa9757084 ---- Great deal for a great condo! New wood flooring being installed in living room/dining room & stairway. 2/2 Altamonte Springs condo. Bedrooms are spacious with carpeting & ample closet space. Tile in the bathroom, new contemporary looking ceiling fans throughout. Back porch and storage downstairs. Pool area and playground close by. Close to Altamonte mall, restaurants, and easy access to I-4!!! One pet allowed under 30 lbs. Separate HOA application process required. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Rose Petal PL. have any available units?
275 Rose Petal PL. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 Rose Petal PL. have?
Some of 275 Rose Petal PL.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Rose Petal PL. currently offering any rent specials?
275 Rose Petal PL. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Rose Petal PL. pet-friendly?
Yes, 275 Rose Petal PL. is pet friendly.
Does 275 Rose Petal PL. offer parking?
No, 275 Rose Petal PL. does not offer parking.
Does 275 Rose Petal PL. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 Rose Petal PL. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Rose Petal PL. have a pool?
Yes, 275 Rose Petal PL. has a pool.
Does 275 Rose Petal PL. have accessible units?
No, 275 Rose Petal PL. does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Rose Petal PL. have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Rose Petal PL. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Luxury PlacesAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus