224 AFTON SQUARE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

Lovely 1 bed / 1 bath condo located in The Oasis at Pearl Lake. Beautiful upgrades such as laminate wood floors; modern kitchen with granite countertops, 36” wood cabinets and all new stainless steel appliances. Bathroom has also been renovated with granite countertop. Gated community with large club room, media center and catering kitchen. Community pool overlooking Pearl Lake, outdoor picnic and grill areas, tennis court, lush landscaping, fully equipment fitness center. Fantastic location with convenient access to shopping, dining and major highways. SMOKE AND PET FREE HOME, please.