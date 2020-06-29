All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

224 AFTON SQUARE

224 Afton Square · No Longer Available
Location

224 Afton Square, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely 1 bed / 1 bath condo located in The Oasis at Pearl Lake. Beautiful upgrades such as laminate wood floors; modern kitchen with granite countertops, 36” wood cabinets and all new stainless steel appliances. Bathroom has also been renovated with granite countertop. Gated community with large club room, media center and catering kitchen. Community pool overlooking Pearl Lake, outdoor picnic and grill areas, tennis court, lush landscaping, fully equipment fitness center. Fantastic location with convenient access to shopping, dining and major highways. SMOKE AND PET FREE HOME, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 AFTON SQUARE have any available units?
224 AFTON SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 AFTON SQUARE have?
Some of 224 AFTON SQUARE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 AFTON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
224 AFTON SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 AFTON SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 AFTON SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 224 AFTON SQUARE offer parking?
No, 224 AFTON SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 224 AFTON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 AFTON SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 AFTON SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 224 AFTON SQUARE has a pool.
Does 224 AFTON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 224 AFTON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 224 AFTON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 AFTON SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
