48 Beach Avenue

BEACH FRONT SUMMER RENTAL - Available 7/1/20 through 8/30/20. Located in the Woodmont section of Milford, this neighborhood offers a beautiful beach that is great for swimming, kayaking, fishing, lounging or walking along the shore. Just steps to restaurants, groceries, farm market, playground, basketball and tennis. 5 Bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, large wrap around enclosed porch with awesome views of the beach offer plenty of room for all. Enjoy a carefree summer at the beach.
Pets are negotiable.
(Please note this home is directly across the street from the beach)