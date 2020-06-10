All apartments in Woodmont
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:30 PM

48 Beach Avenue

48 Beach Avenue · (860) 575-5099
Location

48 Beach Avenue, Woodmont, CT 06460
Woodmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2342 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
BEACH FRONT SUMMER RENTAL - Available 7/1/20 through 8/30/20. Located in the Woodmont section of Milford, this neighborhood offers a beautiful beach that is great for swimming, kayaking, fishing, lounging or walking along the shore. Just steps to restaurants, groceries, farm market, playground, basketball and tennis. 5 Bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, large wrap around enclosed porch with awesome views of the beach offer plenty of room for all. Enjoy a carefree summer at the beach.
Pets are negotiable.
(Please note this home is directly across the street from the beach)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Beach Avenue have any available units?
48 Beach Avenue has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Beach Avenue have?
Some of 48 Beach Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Beach Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
48 Beach Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Beach Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 Beach Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 48 Beach Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 48 Beach Avenue does offer parking.
Does 48 Beach Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Beach Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Beach Avenue have a pool?
No, 48 Beach Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 48 Beach Avenue have accessible units?
No, 48 Beach Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Beach Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Beach Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Beach Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Beach Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
