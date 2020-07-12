/
woodtick road
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:25 PM
49 Apartments for rent in Woodtick Road, Waterbury, CT
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd, Waterbury, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1094 sqft
Gated community with landscaped grounds, a swimming pool, and heat and hot water included. Units have spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Located close to I-84, Route 8, and shopping and dining.
212 Windy Dr 2
212 Windy Drive, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Waterbury East End 2 Bedroom, 1 Floor Apartment - Property Id: 319146 2 Bedroom, 1st Floor Apartment close to schools, Highways and Shopping, Private Backyard $1100 a month please call 203-527-2093 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Woodtick Road
Lakeview Apartments
440 Meriden Rd, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Lakeview Apartments, the emphasis is on you, the resident. Located just minutes away from all the cultural attractions of Danbury, Lakeview Apartments offers peaceful water views and a variety of floor plans.
Results within 5 miles of Woodtick Road
30 Linwood Street
30 Linwood Street, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$725
1820 sqft
Well maintained middle unit located in nice neighborhood. Tenant pays gas heat and electricity.
777 East Main Street
777 E Main St, Waterbury, CT
Studio
$650
500 sqft
Approximately 500 square feet for rent, suitable for a small business, or studio apartment. Includes a kitchen, full bath, off street parking, First month's rent, one month security deposit required.
380 Hitchcock Road
380 Hitchcock Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1042 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Townhouse in a Desirable Location w/a Great Layout!! Eat In Kitchen has Granite, Refinished Cabinets, Tile Backsplash & Tile Floor, Under Cabinet Lighting & Stainless Steel Appliances, Living Room w/Refinished Hardwood Floors &
24 Luke street
24 Luke Street, Waterbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$950
Great! 2nd floor unit - Property Id: 35938 Move in READY!!! Owner takes pride in property Unit prepared well for a new tenant. Property card shows two bedrooms, owner uses additional room as third bedroom. Shows very well.
1159 Highland Avenue
1159 Highland Avenue, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1247 sqft
Beautiful large end unit with one car garage. nicely located in cul de sac setting. fully applianced unit including washer/dryer. hardwood floors throughout, tile in bathrooms, central air, must see wont last!no pets/no smoking!
21 Lawlor Street
21 Lawler Street, Waterbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2869 sqft
Three bedroom two full bath apartment located in Town Plot. It is on the second floor and there is a third floor. The second floor has a bedroom and the third floor has two bedrooms and another full bath. This apartment has been fully renovated.
74 Royal Oak Drive
74 Royal Oak Dr, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Second Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.
72 Royal Oak Drive
72 Royal Oak Drive, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
First Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.
200 Yale Street
200 Yale Street, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1039 sqft
Immaculate townhouse rental located in secluded area of Waterville Section in Waterbury. Duplex style with one car garage. 2bedroom with 1/12 bath unit well cared for and ready to move in. One month rent plus 1 month security required.
111 Wooster Street
111 Wooster Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1201 sqft
Two bedroom condo with additional living space in basement now available in quiet, secluded & sought after condo complex in Naugatuck.
18 Matthew Street
18 Matthew St, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1007 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER, this 4 bedroom cape has been freshly painted and deep cleaned. Home has two large bedrooms on the main level and two bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors.
Fawn Terrace Condominium Association
124 Bucks Hill Road, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
716 sqft
This is a 714 sq foot condominium Unit built in 1987. Unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Laundry room attached to building. Parking available. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5692706)
134 Coe Road
134 Coe Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2nd floor apartment; eat-in kitchen, living room, 1 full bath, laundry room, hardwood and tile throughout, ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. Convenient location. No pets, no smoking.
Results within 10 miles of Woodtick Road
Parkview Apartments
270 Spring St, Naugatuck, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,205
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have fully equipped kitchens with granite counters. Private balcony or patio and vertical window blinds. Playground, dog park, pool and laundry rooms. Intercom access. Extra storage available. Close to Route 8 and I-84.
58 Prospect St
58 Prospect Street, Terryville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Terryville 2 Bdrm 2 Full Bath i - Property Id: 306093 Looking to lease my nice 1300 sq ft apartment in Terryville Ct. It's 2 Bdrm 2 Full bathroom . Newly remodeled , clean and quiet. Has walk in closet and newly remodeled master bath.
211 Main St Unit 2
211 Main St, Terryville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This charming townhouse style unit is located right on Route 6.
75 Meadow St
75 Meadow St, Bristol, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath. Granite counters throughout kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances. New flooring and paint. Ready for immediate occupancyiP
196 Goodwin St., North
196 Goodwin Street, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Home Sweet Home - Property Id: 310582 Immaculate, adorable with cottage feel on Federal Hill. First Floor, storage, off street parking, w/d hook up on premises, dishwasher, microwave, fridge, cooktop/oven, gas forced hot air for heat.
585 Park Road
585 Park Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
Beautiful condo near Golf Course
261 Sunnyside Avenue
261 Sunnyside Ave, Oakville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
696 sqft
Lovely, older single family home in Oakville. The house sits behind the owner's own home on the lot, accessible by a walkway from the paved driveway at the street.
224 south st
224 South Street, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom apartments for rent - Property Id: 302179 Beautiful brand new 3 bedroom apartments for rent. Fireplace, stainless steel appliances, gas range. Also has granite countertops, central air conditioning, washer and dryer hook ups.
