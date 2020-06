Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Magnificently maintained and updated unit on corner of Navajo Loop and Green Rock in sought-after Aspetuck Village. Lovely 2BD, 2.5BA townhouse with newly-installed laminate floors thru-out most of the Townhouse. Master bedroom with private bath, as well as a walk-in closet. Second bedroom also with a private bath. Open deck off Family room with Brick fireplace offers nice open views of the corner unit. Large basement with partial finish offers plenty of storage. The attached garage walks into the basement. A great opportunity to lease a unit at Aspetuck Village!