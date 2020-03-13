5 Little Brook Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking tennis court

For rent starting June 1. Secluded and safe on a discreet wooded cul de sac with kids and grandparents living nearby, this comfy home is centrally located between Rowayton Village and the train station. The train is over the hill (so you never hear it) but just 12 minute walk away. The Village is even closer. Renters have free access and parking at Bayley Beach and tennis courts, which is about 1 mile away. Oh and hopefully the Concert series will happen this summer every Sunday evening. If not, rest assured your Connecticut Escape allows you to go on hikes and walks all around this seaside walking town. Or stay home and entertain your family on the expansive deck and large back yard. There is a large Master bathroom with double sinks and sit-in shower/bath with roll bars. Master bedroom is large with 3 closets and cable TV. Cable TV is also in large Living Room with working wood fireplace. Off LR is both the large formal Dining room as well as a small office. The kitchen is dated with lovely linoleum but fully functional -- just like Granny's! Wood Paneling takes you back to more innocent times, but the large windows and French Door onto the cement Deck and lush green back-yard. The backyard offers shaded escape. All the while a babbling little brook gurgles its way to the nearby sea. An Oasis of calm in this crazy world -- with easy access to everything!!



Owner is a Licensed Agent.