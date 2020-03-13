All apartments in Norwalk
Norwalk, CT
5 Little Brook Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

5 Little Brook Road

5 Little Brook Road · No Longer Available
Norwalk
Location

5 Little Brook Road, Norwalk, CT 06853
Rowayton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
For rent starting June 1. Secluded and safe on a discreet wooded cul de sac with kids and grandparents living nearby, this comfy home is centrally located between Rowayton Village and the train station. The train is over the hill (so you never hear it) but just 12 minute walk away. The Village is even closer. Renters have free access and parking at Bayley Beach and tennis courts, which is about 1 mile away. Oh and hopefully the Concert series will happen this summer every Sunday evening. If not, rest assured your Connecticut Escape allows you to go on hikes and walks all around this seaside walking town. Or stay home and entertain your family on the expansive deck and large back yard. There is a large Master bathroom with double sinks and sit-in shower/bath with roll bars. Master bedroom is large with 3 closets and cable TV. Cable TV is also in large Living Room with working wood fireplace. Off LR is both the large formal Dining room as well as a small office. The kitchen is dated with lovely linoleum but fully functional -- just like Granny's! Wood Paneling takes you back to more innocent times, but the large windows and French Door onto the cement Deck and lush green back-yard. The backyard offers shaded escape. All the while a babbling little brook gurgles its way to the nearby sea. An Oasis of calm in this crazy world -- with easy access to everything!!

Owner is a Licensed Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Little Brook Road have any available units?
5 Little Brook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CT.
What amenities does 5 Little Brook Road have?
Some of 5 Little Brook Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Little Brook Road currently offering any rent specials?
5 Little Brook Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Little Brook Road pet-friendly?
No, 5 Little Brook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 5 Little Brook Road offer parking?
Yes, 5 Little Brook Road does offer parking.
Does 5 Little Brook Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Little Brook Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Little Brook Road have a pool?
No, 5 Little Brook Road does not have a pool.
Does 5 Little Brook Road have accessible units?
No, 5 Little Brook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Little Brook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Little Brook Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Little Brook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Little Brook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
