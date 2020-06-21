97 Richards Avenue B9.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Unit B9 Available 07/01/20 Condominium - Property Id: 289160



Set back in woods, very quiet and private Ranch Style Unit, ground floor (no stairs). Minutes away from stores, restaurants, and highway. All brand new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Completely renovated. Hardwood floors throughout. Gated pool and beautiful landscaped community. 2 assigned parking spots, one directly in front of the unit other one is a carport. Storage unit included. A MUST SEE!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289160

Property Id 289160



(RLNE5813913)