Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

97 Richards Avenue B9

97 Richards Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

97 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850
West Norwalk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Unit B9 Available 07/01/20 Condominium - Property Id: 289160

Set back in woods, very quiet and private Ranch Style Unit, ground floor (no stairs). Minutes away from stores, restaurants, and highway. All brand new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Completely renovated. Hardwood floors throughout. Gated pool and beautiful landscaped community. 2 assigned parking spots, one directly in front of the unit other one is a carport. Storage unit included. A MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 97 Richards Avenue B9 have any available units?
97 Richards Avenue B9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CT.
What amenities does 97 Richards Avenue B9 have?
Some of 97 Richards Avenue B9's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Richards Avenue B9 currently offering any rent specials?
97 Richards Avenue B9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Richards Avenue B9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 97 Richards Avenue B9 is pet friendly.
Does 97 Richards Avenue B9 offer parking?
Yes, 97 Richards Avenue B9 does offer parking.
Does 97 Richards Avenue B9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 97 Richards Avenue B9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Richards Avenue B9 have a pool?
Yes, 97 Richards Avenue B9 has a pool.
Does 97 Richards Avenue B9 have accessible units?
No, 97 Richards Avenue B9 does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Richards Avenue B9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 Richards Avenue B9 has units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Richards Avenue B9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Richards Avenue B9 does not have units with air conditioning.

