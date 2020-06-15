45 Maple Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage lobby

Clean updated one bedroom apartment with great closet space. Room sizes are approximate. Updated appliances in kitchen, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, combined dining and living room area carpeted with new a/c wall units and all newer windows. Bedroom is carpeted with newer wall unit, spacious with large closet. Elevator in building and coin-op washer and dryer room in basement. Well lit open space sitting area in lobby. Building has great exterior lighting and video surveillance throughout with superintendent on site. Private off street parking for residents only. Landlord will pay move in and move out fee. No moving on Sundays. No moving anything at front door, back door only. Heat, hot water and gas cooking are included in the rent. 2 parking spaces are available for this unit. Applicants must have good credit and credit history, references and provide proof of ability to pay, no pets. First months rent due upon acceptance and two months rent due upon signing leases. Optional reserved one car space in garage available for additional $150 per month. FOLLOW COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY GUIDELINES - MASKS MUST BE WORN AND SHOES MUST BE REMOVE BY ALL PARTIES FOR SHOWING.