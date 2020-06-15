All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:11 AM

45 Maple Street

45 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

45 Maple Street, Norwalk, CT 06850
Springhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
Clean updated one bedroom apartment with great closet space. Room sizes are approximate. Updated appliances in kitchen, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, combined dining and living room area carpeted with new a/c wall units and all newer windows. Bedroom is carpeted with newer wall unit, spacious with large closet. Elevator in building and coin-op washer and dryer room in basement. Well lit open space sitting area in lobby. Building has great exterior lighting and video surveillance throughout with superintendent on site. Private off street parking for residents only. Landlord will pay move in and move out fee. No moving on Sundays. No moving anything at front door, back door only. Heat, hot water and gas cooking are included in the rent. 2 parking spaces are available for this unit. Applicants must have good credit and credit history, references and provide proof of ability to pay, no pets. First months rent due upon acceptance and two months rent due upon signing leases. Optional reserved one car space in garage available for additional $150 per month. FOLLOW COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY GUIDELINES - MASKS MUST BE WORN AND SHOES MUST BE REMOVE BY ALL PARTIES FOR SHOWING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Maple Street have any available units?
45 Maple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CT.
What amenities does 45 Maple Street have?
Some of 45 Maple Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 Maple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Maple Street pet-friendly?
No, 45 Maple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 45 Maple Street offer parking?
Yes, 45 Maple Street does offer parking.
Does 45 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Maple Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 45 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 45 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Maple Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Maple Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45 Maple Street has units with air conditioning.
