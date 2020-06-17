All apartments in Norwalk
42 South Main Street
42 South Main Street

42 South Main Street · (914) 413-4093
Location

42 South Main Street, Norwalk, CT 06854

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,225

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1177 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious two bedroom condo in the heart of SONO! This condo offers over 1,000 square feet of living space with a private covered outdoor patio. Exposed Brick throughout with an open layout. Kitchen with granite countertops, updated bath with new vanity and tile. Ample closet and storage space. Washer/Dryer right outside unit door. Common Charges include water and sewer. Pet friendly Complex!! Excellent Commuter Location with close proximity to all major highways. Walk to Train Station, Bus, Restaurants, Shops & Night Life. Street Parking right outside building and Optional municipal garage parking. This unit is located in the quiet lower level of the building. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 South Main Street have any available units?
42 South Main Street has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 South Main Street have?
Some of 42 South Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 South Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
42 South Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 South Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 South Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 42 South Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 42 South Main Street does offer parking.
Does 42 South Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 South Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 South Main Street have a pool?
No, 42 South Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 42 South Main Street have accessible units?
No, 42 South Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42 South Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 South Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 South Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 South Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
