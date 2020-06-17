42 South Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious two bedroom condo in the heart of SONO! This condo offers over 1,000 square feet of living space with a private covered outdoor patio. Exposed Brick throughout with an open layout. Kitchen with granite countertops, updated bath with new vanity and tile. Ample closet and storage space. Washer/Dryer right outside unit door. Common Charges include water and sewer. Pet friendly Complex!! Excellent Commuter Location with close proximity to all major highways. Walk to Train Station, Bus, Restaurants, Shops & Night Life. Street Parking right outside building and Optional municipal garage parking. This unit is located in the quiet lower level of the building. A Must See!