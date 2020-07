Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

STUDIO/ONE BEDROOM LOWER LEVEL APT - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED + W/D IN UNIT!!! RENT ALSO INCLUDES 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE FOR TENANT. WALK TO CALF PASTURE BEACH & SONO. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. KITCHEN AREA HAS CABINETS, SINK, REFRIGERATOR/FREEZER BUT NO STOVE. TENANTS FEEL FREE TO BRING HOT PLATE, TOASTER, AND MICROWAVE. AMPLE STORAGE SPACE. TENANTS MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT, PROOF OF INCOME, AND REFERENCES. AVAILABLE ASAP!