35 Fairfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking media room

Welcome to The Mews, this lovely one bedroom condo features a recently renovated bathroom, newer hardwood floors, new kitchen appliances and newer carpet in bedroom. This complex is conveniently located just a minute away from I-95 and a few minutes from the South Norwalk train station, perfect for commuters. Everything you'd need is within a mile radius including SONO center, supermarkets, library, post office, great restaurants, shopping, movie theater AND the brand new SONO Collection mall on West Ave. There is a coin-operated laundry and personal storage area located in basement. One assigned parking space and ample guest parking! Move-in fee of $150.