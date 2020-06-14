All apartments in Norwalk
35 Fairfield Avenue

35 Fairfield Avenue · (203) 918-8174
Location

35 Fairfield Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
media room
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
media room
Welcome to The Mews, this lovely one bedroom condo features a recently renovated bathroom, newer hardwood floors, new kitchen appliances and newer carpet in bedroom. This complex is conveniently located just a minute away from I-95 and a few minutes from the South Norwalk train station, perfect for commuters. Everything you'd need is within a mile radius including SONO center, supermarkets, library, post office, great restaurants, shopping, movie theater AND the brand new SONO Collection mall on West Ave. There is a coin-operated laundry and personal storage area located in basement. One assigned parking space and ample guest parking! Move-in fee of $150.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Fairfield Avenue have any available units?
35 Fairfield Avenue has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Fairfield Avenue have?
Some of 35 Fairfield Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Fairfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35 Fairfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Fairfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 35 Fairfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 35 Fairfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 35 Fairfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 35 Fairfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Fairfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Fairfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 35 Fairfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 35 Fairfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35 Fairfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Fairfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Fairfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Fairfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Fairfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
