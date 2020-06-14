35 Fairfield Avenue

Amenities
Welcome to The Mews, this lovely one bedroom condo features a recently renovated bathroom, newer hardwood floors, new kitchen appliances and newer carpet in bedroom. This complex is conveniently located just a minute away from I-95 and a few minutes from the South Norwalk train station, perfect for commuters. Everything you'd need is within a mile radius including SONO center, supermarkets, library, post office, great restaurants, shopping, movie theater AND the brand new SONO Collection mall on West Ave. There is a coin-operated laundry and personal storage area located in basement. One assigned parking space and ample guest parking! Move-in fee of $150.