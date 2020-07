Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lovely 3 bedroom half duplex. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout! Large eat-in-kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops being installed soon! Washer/Dryer in unit. Third bedroom would make an excellent nursery or even an office. Close to Merritt, I-95, bus, and shopping. SORRY ... NO PETS OR SMOKING. MUST REMOVE SHOES AND HAVE SOCKS ON TO WALK ON HARDWOOD FLOORS (just refinished).