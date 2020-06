Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely, sun-filled cape on private road near the Westport border. Conveniently located for shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout. Door off family room leads to deck and side yard, perfect for entertaining. Basement includes a laundry area as well as plenty of storage space. One car garage allows for workspace or extra storage for outdoor recreation gear.