21-29 Ten Rod Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage yoga

Now available for summer monthly rental. Great compound to have your private event, family get together or reunion, vacation etc. Lease option to purchase also available. Once a farm and old forge, this modern day 26 acre rustic estate is home to Tamarack Lodge, an Indie Glamping Resort and Event venue located in Eastern Ct. There is the main house where you can live in while running the separate Bed And Breakfast rooms, as well as 8 basic cabins straight out of “Dirty Dancing”, a huge restaurant and event lodge with several banquet rooms, 2 kitchens, full bar and a large stone fireplace to set the ambiance.The Restaurant/Lodge opens out to a outdoor cocktail and dining area with a pergola, adjacent to an inground pool. A large outdoor bandstand with a huge dance floor is centrally located on the premises as well as a 3 car garage with a 1000 sq ft attic above. In addition there is a obstacle course built to military standards. If this weren't enough, the property has grandfathered access to Beach Pond Lake where motorized boats are permissible. and kayaks line the shore. A babbling brook provides a lovely backdrop to the Tee Pee Altar, where weddings are performed and many celebrations are held, such as anniversaries, birthdays, showers. Near to Mohegan Sun, RI & CT beaches, this vintage hideaway is an Indie Glamping Hub, a yoga or business retreat, a destination like no other, just waiting for a new owner to take this amazing Resort to the next level.