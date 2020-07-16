All apartments in New London County
New London County, CT
21-29 Ten Rod Road
21-29 Ten Rod Road

21 Ten Rod Rd · (917) 670-2791
Location

21 Ten Rod Rd, New London County, CT 06384

Price and availability

12 Bedrooms

Unit 12 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

12 Bed · 18 Bath · 13045 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
yoga
Now available for summer monthly rental. Great compound to have your private event, family get together or reunion, vacation etc. Lease option to purchase also available. Once a farm and old forge, this modern day 26 acre rustic estate is home to Tamarack Lodge, an Indie Glamping Resort and Event venue located in Eastern Ct. There is the main house where you can live in while running the separate Bed And Breakfast rooms, as well as 8 basic cabins straight out of “Dirty Dancing”, a huge restaurant and event lodge with several banquet rooms, 2 kitchens, full bar and a large stone fireplace to set the ambiance.The Restaurant/Lodge opens out to a outdoor cocktail and dining area with a pergola, adjacent to an inground pool. A large outdoor bandstand with a huge dance floor is centrally located on the premises as well as a 3 car garage with a 1000 sq ft attic above. In addition there is a obstacle course built to military standards. If this weren't enough, the property has grandfathered access to Beach Pond Lake where motorized boats are permissible. and kayaks line the shore. A babbling brook provides a lovely backdrop to the Tee Pee Altar, where weddings are performed and many celebrations are held, such as anniversaries, birthdays, showers. Near to Mohegan Sun, RI & CT beaches, this vintage hideaway is an Indie Glamping Hub, a yoga or business retreat, a destination like no other, just waiting for a new owner to take this amazing Resort to the next level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21-29 Ten Rod Road have any available units?
21-29 Ten Rod Road has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21-29 Ten Rod Road have?
Some of 21-29 Ten Rod Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21-29 Ten Rod Road currently offering any rent specials?
21-29 Ten Rod Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-29 Ten Rod Road pet-friendly?
No, 21-29 Ten Rod Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New London County.
Does 21-29 Ten Rod Road offer parking?
Yes, 21-29 Ten Rod Road offers parking.
Does 21-29 Ten Rod Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21-29 Ten Rod Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-29 Ten Rod Road have a pool?
Yes, 21-29 Ten Rod Road has a pool.
Does 21-29 Ten Rod Road have accessible units?
No, 21-29 Ten Rod Road does not have accessible units.
Does 21-29 Ten Rod Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21-29 Ten Rod Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 21-29 Ten Rod Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 21-29 Ten Rod Road does not have units with air conditioning.
