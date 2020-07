Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage business center guest parking hot tub lobby package receiving

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome to Groton Towers in Groton Connecticut, framed by the Thames River and Mystic River. Groton is notable for its shores and beaches on Long Island Sound. Our spacious apartment community is located just off Interstate 95. Groton Towers is just minutes away from the Electric Boat Corporation, which is the major contractor for submarine work for the United States Navy. Easy access to Block Island, Montauk, Eastern Point Beach, Bluff Point State Park, and Groton City Hall ensure that all of our residents can spend time where they want to. Let Groton Towers be your gateway to fun and excitement.