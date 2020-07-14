All apartments in Mystic
Harbor Heights Mystic
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Harbor Heights Mystic

50 Perkins Farm Drive · (860) 530-5246
Location

50 Perkins Farm Drive, Mystic, CT 06355

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 125 · Avail. now

$1,660

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 123 · Avail. now

$1,660

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,660

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$1,935

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 942 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,940

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 942 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. now

$1,960

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 942 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harbor Heights Mystic.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
pool
gym
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
green community
lobby
yoga
Are you drawn to the Sea? Do you yearn to not only visit Mystic in the summer, but also live in this thriving coastal community, year-round? Harbor Heights Mystic can make that dream a reality. Go with the tide and let the sea cast its spell. MOVE TO SEA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harbor Heights Mystic have any available units?
Harbor Heights Mystic has 35 units available starting at $1,660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Harbor Heights Mystic have?
Some of Harbor Heights Mystic's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harbor Heights Mystic currently offering any rent specials?
Harbor Heights Mystic is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harbor Heights Mystic pet-friendly?
Yes, Harbor Heights Mystic is pet friendly.
Does Harbor Heights Mystic offer parking?
Yes, Harbor Heights Mystic offers parking.
Does Harbor Heights Mystic have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harbor Heights Mystic offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harbor Heights Mystic have a pool?
Yes, Harbor Heights Mystic has a pool.
Does Harbor Heights Mystic have accessible units?
Yes, Harbor Heights Mystic has accessible units.
Does Harbor Heights Mystic have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harbor Heights Mystic has units with dishwashers.
Does Harbor Heights Mystic have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Harbor Heights Mystic has units with air conditioning.
