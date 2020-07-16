16 Breen Avenue

Amenities

Annual Rent in Old Colony Beach! Gated in summer, this wonderful beach Association has a big, beautiful sandy beach for your summertime enjoyment and quiet winter walks! This is a 2/3 bedroom, one bath first floor apartment in a two-unit home, available for annual rent. Neat as a pin, stackable washer/dryer are in third bedroom. Property offered unfurnished. Tandem 2-car parking off street. Tenant responsible for cost of lawn care (additional $50 per month April thru October) and snow removal.