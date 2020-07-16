All apartments in New London County
Find more places like 16 Breen Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New London County, CT
/
16 Breen Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:16 AM

16 Breen Avenue

16 Breen Avenue · (860) 388-1228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16 Breen Avenue, New London County, CT 06371

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Annual Rent in Old Colony Beach! Gated in summer, this wonderful beach Association has a big, beautiful sandy beach for your summertime enjoyment and quiet winter walks! This is a 2/3 bedroom, one bath first floor apartment in a two-unit home, available for annual rent. Neat as a pin, stackable washer/dryer are in third bedroom. Property offered unfurnished. Tandem 2-car parking off street. Tenant responsible for cost of lawn care (additional $50 per month April thru October) and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Breen Avenue have any available units?
16 Breen Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Breen Avenue have?
Some of 16 Breen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Breen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16 Breen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Breen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16 Breen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New London County.
Does 16 Breen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16 Breen Avenue offers parking.
Does 16 Breen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Breen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Breen Avenue have a pool?
No, 16 Breen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16 Breen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16 Breen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Breen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Breen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Breen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Breen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16 Breen Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext
Groton, CT 06340
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave
New London, CT 06320
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd
Groton, CT 06340
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North
New London, CT 06320
Harbor Heights Mystic
50 Perkins Farm Drive
Mystic, CT 06355
Norwich Apartments
40 Sandy Lane
Norwich, CT 06360
Rose Hill Estates
10 Gregory Rd
Norwich, CT 06360
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd
New London, CT 06320

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTWorcester, MAProvidence, RIMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWaterbury, CTNorwich, CTWest Haven, CT
Franklin, MANew London, CTWethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CTWestfield, MACranston, RIEssex Village, CTOld Saybrook Center, CTMystic, CTGroton, CTWillimantic, CTGlastonbury Center, CT
Rockville, CTGreenport West, NYGreenport, NYBroad Brook, CTSouthold, NYGuilford Center, CTSprings, NYCutchogue, NYWindsor Locks, CTWakefield-Peacedale, RISag Harbor, NYThompsonville, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity