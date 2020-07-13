All apartments in Groton
Home
/
Groton, CT
/
The Ledges
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:54 PM

The Ledges

Open Now until 6pm
11 Ledgewood Rd · (860) 606-4151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT 06340
Long Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09-408 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

Unit 12-209 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Unit 10-507 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 07-103 · Avail. Sep 23

$2,430

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1730 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ledges.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
elevator
cc payments
e-payments
internet cafe
media room
online portal
Located just east of New London, The Ledges Luxury Apartment Homes in Groton, CT maintains a prime location for both business and leisure. Each of our wonderful pet-friendly apartments feature oversized walk-in closets, plush wall-to-wall carpeting and a spacious private balcony to take in the fantastic Groton waterscape views. Residents of our community love coming home to a modern, fully-equipped kitchen with gas-cook stove, beautifully crafted pantries and a breakfast bar – perfect for entertaining.

At our apartments for rent, you will enjoy world-class amenities such as a resort-style heated swimming pool and two state-of-the-art fitness centers. The Ledges also offers the convenience of a high speed internet Business Center and Wi-Fi connectivity at both our clubhouse and poolside. For your entertainment, our clubhouse also features a billiards table, Plasma TVs and a coffee bar! Stop by our community today and see for yourself why The Ledges offers the best luxury apartments in

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 75 lbs.
Dogs
rent: $40/month
Cats
rent: $25/month for cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Attached garage: included in select leases.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ledges have any available units?
The Ledges has 6 units available starting at $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Ledges have?
Some of The Ledges's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ledges currently offering any rent specials?
The Ledges is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Ledges pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ledges is pet friendly.
Does The Ledges offer parking?
Yes, The Ledges offers parking.
Does The Ledges have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Ledges offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ledges have a pool?
Yes, The Ledges has a pool.
Does The Ledges have accessible units?
No, The Ledges does not have accessible units.
Does The Ledges have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Ledges has units with dishwashers.
Does The Ledges have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Ledges has units with air conditioning.
