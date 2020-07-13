Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access elevator cc payments e-payments internet cafe media room online portal

Located just east of New London, The Ledges Luxury Apartment Homes in Groton, CT maintains a prime location for both business and leisure. Each of our wonderful pet-friendly apartments feature oversized walk-in closets, plush wall-to-wall carpeting and a spacious private balcony to take in the fantastic Groton waterscape views. Residents of our community love coming home to a modern, fully-equipped kitchen with gas-cook stove, beautifully crafted pantries and a breakfast bar – perfect for entertaining.



At our apartments for rent, you will enjoy world-class amenities such as a resort-style heated swimming pool and two state-of-the-art fitness centers. The Ledges also offers the convenience of a high speed internet Business Center and Wi-Fi connectivity at both our clubhouse and poolside. For your entertainment, our clubhouse also features a billiards table, Plasma TVs and a coffee bar! Stop by our community today and see for yourself why The Ledges offers the best luxury apartments in